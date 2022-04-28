Trapped Pair Rescued, Hospitalized In Hunterdon County Rollover Crash (PHOTOS)

A trapped driver and passenger were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital following a Thursday morning rollover crash in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

The Kingwood Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 responded to the crash just before 9:55 a.m. and confirmed that the vehicle had overturned and trapped the two occupants, the company said.

The driver and passenger were quickly extricated from the vehicle, which was on its side, photos from the crash scene show.

Both victims were evaluated by on-scene paramedics before being taken to a nearby hospital.

Several bystanders also assisted with the rescue, KTVFC said.

Emergency crews had cleared the crash scene by 11:20 a.m.

“We paused to reflect on how fortunate these two were today,” reads a post from KTVFC.

“Someone was certainly watching over them. Our thoughts this afternoon are with the patients, praying for a speedy recovery for both.”

Assisting agencies include the Kingwood Township Volunteer Fist Aid and Rescue Squad, Delaware Township Police, and New Jersey State Police.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the crash and rescue scene.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

