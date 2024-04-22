Car Plows Through Home In Hunterdon County: Authorities

At 8:40 p.m. a Ford pickup truck was traveling on Charlestown Road in Hampton Borough when the driver lost control, striking the curb and crashing into an unoccupied residence at the intersection of Charlestown Road and New Street, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, Lebron said.

The home sustained structural damage, including damage to the walls and porch roof beam, from the impact, the Hampton Fire Co. Station 13 said. Crews deployed temporary struts to the porch and interior of the home until a more long term support system could be built, firefighters said.

Units cleared the scene within 2.5 hours, firefighters said.

