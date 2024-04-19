Born in Plainfield, Pascale was a lifelong Hunterdon County resident, living in Washington and later Glen Gardner, where he graduated from Voorhees High School in 1997, his obituary reads. He spent the last nine years in Tewksbury and was vice president of his family's business, Central Sheet Metal Fabricators in Middlesex, according to his obituary.

Along with the Califon Fire Company, Pascale volunteered for the Glen Gardner Fire Department and also previously served as deputy of the High Bridge Fire Department and in the Hampton Fire Company, his obituary reads.

When he wasn't fighting fires, Pascale enjoyed riding dirt bikes and playing softball, according to his obituary.

Pascale is survived by his wife, Dawn, his children, Josephine, Gavin, Juliana and Nicole and his pets, Ember, Kona and Binky, along with numerous other family members and friends, his obituary reads.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, April 20 at 1 p.m. at Scarponi-Bright Funeral Home in Lebanon, according to his obituary. He will be buried at Lower Valley Cemetery in Califon.

