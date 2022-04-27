Driver, Passenger Hospitalized As Car Slams Into Pole, Flips In Hunterdon County (PHOTOS)

A driver and passenger were hospitalized after their car slammed into a pole and flipped in Hunterdon County early Wednesday, authorities said.

The Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad responded to the crash on Voorhees Corner Road near Reading Road in Raritan Township just after 8:35 a.m., they said.

The driver and passenger were initially trapped following the crash but had self-extricated upon arrival of emergency crews.

Both were taken to Hunterdon Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, the rescue squad said.

Delays were expected in the area as the utility pole was replaced.

The Raritan Township Police Department was handling the crash investigation.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

Assisting agencies include the Raritan Township Fire Company and HMC Mobile Intensive Care Unit EMS-1.

