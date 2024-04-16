Fair 58°

SHARE

Hunterdon County Man Possessed Child Porn: Prosecutors

A 34-year-old Alexandria Township resident was arrested and charged on Friday, April 12  with possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Eduardo M. Duran-Carrasco

Eduardo M. Duran-Carrasco

Photo Credit: Hunterdon County Prosecutors Office
Sam Barron

Eduardo Duran-Carrasco was arrested after an investigation by the New Jersey Internal Crimes Against Unit, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson and Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant of Duran-Currasco's residence, seizing his hard drives and other computer equipment and taking him into custody, Robeson and Ciccone said. 

Duran-Carrasco was charged with endangering the welfare of a child for being in possession of child sexual abuse material, Roebson and Ciccone said. Additional charges are pending the investigation, Roebson and Ciccone said.

He is being held at the Warren County Correctional Center pending a detention hearing next week. Duran-Carrasco is also facing charges in Middlesex County for endangering the welfare of a child, Roebson and Ciccone said.

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE