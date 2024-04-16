Hunterdon County Man Possessed Child Porn: Prosecutors

Eduardo Duran-Carrasco was arrested after an investigation by the New Jersey Internal Crimes Against Unit, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson and Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant of Duran-Currasco's residence, seizing his hard drives and other computer equipment and taking him into custody, Robeson and Ciccone said.

Duran-Carrasco was charged with endangering the welfare of a child for being in possession of child sexual abuse material, Roebson and Ciccone said. Additional charges are pending the investigation, Roebson and Ciccone said.

He is being held at the Warren County Correctional Center pending a detention hearing next week. Duran-Carrasco is also facing charges in Middlesex County for endangering the welfare of a child, Roebson and Ciccone said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.