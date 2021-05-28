Contact Us
PHOTOS: Hunterdon County Fire Crews Battle Brush Blaze That Tore Through Adjacent Home

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Fire crews in Hunterdon County arrived “in about a minute” at the scene of a brush fire that fully engulfed an adjacent home Friday morning. Photo Credit: City of Lambertville Fire District #1 via Facebook
Photo 2 Photo Credit: City of Lambertville Fire District #1 via Facebook
Photo 3 Photo Credit: City of Lambertville Fire District #1 via Facebook

Fire crews in Hunterdon County arrived “in about a minute” at the scene of a brush fire that fully engulfed and tore through an adjacent home Friday morning.

The blaze broke out on South Union Street between Swan and Mount Hope Streets in Lambertville just after 10:10 a.m., the local fire department said.

Several handlines were stretched through the burning home and up toward the attic, where the fire had “advanced significantly” and “rapidly extended up to the eaves,” authorities said.

The fire was placed under control with help from surrounding emergency crews at 10:28 a.m. — exactly 16 minutes after the initial dispatch, Lambertville authorities said.

The scene was fully cleared by 12:05 p.m. with the fire currently under investigation by the Lambertville Police Department.

Emergency crews in Segeantsville, Stockton, West Amwell, Quakertown, Hopewell and Raritan also assisted at the scene, authorities said.

