3 Hurt, Including Police During Apartment Complex Fire In Hunterdon County

An unconscious man was airlifted and two police officers were hurt during a Hunterdon County apartment fire that evacuated half a dozen units overnight, authorities said.

The Lambertville police and fire departments were called to the blaze at the South Hunterdon Apartments at 181 N. Main Street just before 1:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, the City of Lambertville said.

Firefighters found a 69-year-old man unconscious and removed him from the apartment before he was airlifted to the University Hospital in Philadelphia. His condition was not known.

Meanwhile, a Lambertville Police officer was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest for treatment of smoke inhalation. A second officer was treated for minor injuries and released from Hunterdon Medical Center, officials said.

Six of the 17 apartments in the complex were evacuated with residents being relocated to a temporary shelter at the Lambertville Public School or placed with family and friends.

The cause of the fire was being investigated by the Lambertville Fire Department, the Lambertville Police Department, the Lambertville Fire Official, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office, and the State Fire Marshall.

Emergency crews and fire departments from West Amwell, New Hope, Stockton, Sergeantsville, Amwell Valley, Midway, Quakertown, and Flemington also assisted.

“On behalf of the residents at South Hunterdon Apartments, the City wishes to express its sincere gratitude to all the emergency services personnel who responded,” officials said. “We offer our most hopeful wishes for the full recovery of those individuals injured at the scene.”

