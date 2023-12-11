These Maryland, Virginia Towns Got The Most Snow During Overnight Storm

Overnight, some areas were hit with as much as six inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, which reported the totals for each county and municipality on Monday, Dec. 11.

What started as rain slowly turned to snow as temperatures dipped, though some areas were able to largely avoid Mother Nature's wrath.

These Maryland and Virginia towns received the most accumulated winter weather overnight:

Maryland

Oakland (Garrett County): 4 inches;

Accident (Garrett County): 3.5 inches;

Sabillasville (Washington County): 3.5 inches;

Manchester (Carroll County): 3.5 inches;

Grantsville (Garrett County): 3 inches;

Damascus (Montgomery County): 2.5 inches

Millers (Carroll County): 2.3 inches;

Mount Airy (Carroll County): 2 inches;

Waldorf: (Charles County): 1.8 inches;

Montgomery Village (Montgomery County):1.8 inches;

Germantown (Montgomery County): 1.7 inches;

Gamber (Carroll County): 1.6 inches;

Laytonsville (Montgomery County): 1.6 inches;

North Potomac (Montgomery County): 1.6 inches;

Gaithersburg (Montgomery County): 1.5 inches;

Glenwood (Howard County): 1.5 inches;

Glyndon (Baltimore County): 1.5 inches;

Sykesville (Howard County): 1.5 inches;

Westminster (Carroll County): 1.3 inches;

Watersville (Carroll County): 1.3 inches;

Charlotte Hall: (Charles County): 1.3 inches;

Bryantown (Charles County): 1.1 inches;

Eldersburg (Carroll County) 1 inch;

Charlotte Hall, Mechanicsville, Leonardtown (St. Mary's County): 1 inch.

Virginia

Wintergreen (Nelson County): 6.5 inches;

Mount Vernon (Fairfax County): 1.5 inches;

Bloomery (Loundoun County): 1.5 inches;

Vienna (Fairfax County): 1.4 inches;

Burke (Fairfax County): 1.4 inches;

Glendie (Stafford County) 1.3 inches;

Chantilly (Fairfax County): 1.3 inches;

Herndon (Fairfax County): 1.2 inches;

Manassas (Prince William County): 1.2 inches;

Indepdendent Hill (Prince William County): 1.2 inches;

Vienna (Fairfax County): 1.2 inches;

Round Hill (Loundoun County): 1 inch;

Dale City (Prince William County): 1 inch;

Arcola (Loundoun County): 1 inch;

Fredericksburg (Spotsylvania County): 1 inch;

Ramoth (Stafford County): 1 inch;

City of Fairfax: 0.9 inches;

Washington, DC: 0.5 inches;

Barcroft (Arlington County): 0.3 inches;

Alexandria: 0.1 inches.

The complete list of snow totals can be found here.

