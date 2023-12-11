Overcast 41°

These Maryland, Virginia Towns Got The Most Snow During Overnight Storm

Some parts of the DMV region fared better than others as slushy snow caused several major crashes and forced schools and other government agencies to open late to provide more time for the commute.

<p>Some areas were hit harder than others across the region.</p>

Overnight, some areas were hit with as much as six inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, which reported the totals for each county and municipality on Monday, Dec. 11.

What started as rain slowly turned to snow as temperatures dipped, though some areas were able to largely avoid Mother Nature's wrath.

These Maryland and Virginia towns received the most accumulated winter weather overnight: 

Maryland

  • Oakland (Garrett County): 4 inches;
  • Accident (Garrett County): 3.5 inches;
  • Sabillasville (Washington County): 3.5 inches;
  • Manchester (Carroll County): 3.5 inches;
  • Grantsville (Garrett County): 3 inches;
  • Damascus (Montgomery County): 2.5 inches
  • Millers (Carroll County): 2.3 inches;
  • Mount Airy (Carroll County): 2 inches;
  • Waldorf: (Charles County): 1.8 inches;
  • Montgomery Village (Montgomery County):1.8 inches;
  • Germantown (Montgomery County): 1.7 inches;
  • Gamber (Carroll County): 1.6 inches;
  • Laytonsville (Montgomery County): 1.6 inches;
  • North Potomac (Montgomery County): 1.6 inches;
  • Gaithersburg (Montgomery County): 1.5 inches;
  • Glenwood (Howard County): 1.5 inches;
  • Glyndon (Baltimore County): 1.5 inches;
  • Sykesville (Howard County): 1.5 inches;
  • Westminster (Carroll County): 1.3 inches;
  • Watersville (Carroll County): 1.3 inches;
  • Charlotte Hall: (Charles County): 1.3 inches;
  • Bryantown (Charles County): 1.1 inches;
  • Eldersburg (Carroll County) 1 inch;
  • Charlotte Hall, Mechanicsville, Leonardtown (St. Mary's County): 1 inch.

Virginia

  • Wintergreen (Nelson County): 6.5 inches;
  • Mount Vernon (Fairfax County): 1.5 inches;
  • Bloomery (Loundoun County): 1.5 inches;
  • Vienna (Fairfax County): 1.4 inches;
  • Burke (Fairfax County): 1.4 inches;
  • Glendie (Stafford County) 1.3 inches;
  • Chantilly (Fairfax County): 1.3 inches;
  • Herndon (Fairfax County): 1.2 inches;
  • Manassas (Prince William County): 1.2 inches;
  • Indepdendent Hill (Prince William County): 1.2 inches;
  • Vienna (Fairfax County): 1.2 inches;
  • Round Hill (Loundoun County): 1 inch;
  • Dale City (Prince William County): 1 inch;
  • Arcola (Loundoun County): 1 inch;
  • Fredericksburg (Spotsylvania County): 1 inch;
  • Ramoth (Stafford County): 1 inch;
  • City of Fairfax: 0.9 inches;
  • Washington, DC: 0.5 inches;
  • Barcroft (Arlington County): 0.3 inches;
  • Alexandria: 0.1 inches.

The complete list of snow totals can be found here.

