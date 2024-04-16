Columbia resident Chang Liu, 34, and Yinlian Wu, 50, of Philadelphia, have both been arrested and charged with prostitution-related offenses that allegedly took place at massage parlors in the City of Laurel, and Montgomery and Ann Arundel counties owned by Liu that offered sex acts in exchange for cash, according to police, who launched a six-month joint investigation.

In October last year, detectives became aware of possible prostitution and sex trafficking occurring at the Elegant Spa in the 10500 block of Metropolitan Avenue in Kensington.

During the investigation, police say that detectives observed dozens of predominantly male customers heading in and out of the parlor each day, several of whom admitted to the illicit sexual activities they paid for.

Detectives were also informed that a spa employee attempted to bribe an inspector from Health and Human Services (HHS) during an inspection of the business to prevent the inspector from shutting down the business.

In March, detectives executed a search and seizure warrant at Elegant Spa, where they found Liu, arrested her, and charged her with multiple counts of sex trafficking and prostitution. Wu was also arrested, charged with the attempted bribery of an HHS inspector and multiple counts of prostitution.

It was later determined that Liu, Wu, and two other women were also living at the spa at different times throughout the investigation. During the seizure, a large amount of cash, a vehicle, and other evidence was recovered, according to police.

Liu and Wu were taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit following their arrest and later released after posting bond.

Detectives are concerned there were additional victims who were employed at the massage parlors, and they are encouraging them to come forward. Anyone who may have been victimized can contact the department's Vice and Intelligence Unit by calling (240) 773-5958.

