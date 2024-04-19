At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday morning, a trespasser was reported at John F. Kennedy High School in Silver Spring when a person came onto school grounds during lunch.

Officials say that the trespasser got into an incident with one student, and when others approached a knife was introduced. Security responded and disarmed the trespasser, and they were able to secure him in a room at around 11:35, away from any onlookers.

The shelter-in-place order was called "to remove all students from the situation and to convey everyone to safe locations." It was lifted at 12:02 p.m. on Friday after police responded to investigate the incident.

John F. Kennedy High School Principal Vickie Adamson said that some students interfered during the incident, some of whom were attempting to capture the ordeal on cameras, and their parents will be contacted.

"We had a number of students who attempted to get close to the scene in order to videotape the incident," she said. "Students put themselves at risk because of this. Some students also attempted to interfere with our ability to contain the situation.

"If you are aware that your child is sharing videos of this incident, we ask that you have them delete the video and refrain from sharing it further," Adamson continued. "Sharing these types of videos glorifies violence that we must not tolerate as a community."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.