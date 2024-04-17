William Broadus Coleman, 30, a building service manager at Forest Oak Middle School in Montgomery County was arrested on Tuesday for possession of a loaded privately manufactured handgun, according to the Gaithersburg Police Department.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on April 16, officers were called to the school in the 600 block of Saybrooke Oaks Boulevard, where there were reports of a staff member who was in possession of a firearm.

During the investigation, police say that officers spoke with Coleman, who consented to a search of his vehicle, where they recovered a loaded handgun.

While the investigation was ongoing, a shelter-in-place order was issued that lasted approximately an hour. School officials said that few students witnessed Coleman being arrested and removed from the campus.

Coleman was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was charged with possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded handgun, and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

Bond information was not available on Wednesday morning. Coleman has been placed on administrative leave, per district policy.

"As the principal, I share your sadness and concern over the incident that occurred at our school," Principal Dacia Sewell wrote in an email to the community. "It is disheartening that a member of our Forest Oak Middle family displayed such poor judgement by having a gun, even if it was in their car, while at work."

The investigation is ongoing.

