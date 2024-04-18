Rockville resident Andrea Ye, whose preferred name is Alex Ye, was arrested on Wednesday, April 17 following an extensive investigation after the FBI notified Montgomery County Public Schools about a 129-page "manifesto" authored by the teen.

Police say that in the document, Ye wrote about committing a school shooting and strategized about how to best carry out the act. The student also contemplated targeting an elementary school, stating that he wants to be famous, according to investigators.

A search warrant obtained by police led to Internet searches, drawings and documents related to threats of mass violence, they added. Ye was taken into custody and charged with threats of mass violence.

Following Ye's arrest, police say that the Montgomery County Department of Police – Community Engagement Division coordinated with Montgomery County Public Schools to increase security at schools, particularly Wootton High School.

Ye is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit awaiting a bond hearing.

A conference has been scheduled for Friday, April 19, when more information is expected to be released. This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

