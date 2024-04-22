Overcast 61°

Car Crashes Into Front Of Baja Fresh In Maryland

No injuries were reported on Monday afternoon when a driver accidentally crashed into Baja Fresh in Montgomery County, officials say.

First responders were called to the fast food joint on King Farm Boulevard in Rockville before 3 p.m. on April 22, when a Toyota SUV struck the front of the storefront, causing damage to the recently-renovated eatery.

According to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, no injuries were reported, including the driver, and the Health Department, Code Enforcement, and Building Representatives were all called to the area to probe the incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

