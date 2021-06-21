NWS Issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Pennsylvania

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued in Pennsylvania by the National Weather Service.
The watch goes into effect from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday.
Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected.
Power outages are possible due to downed trees.
The following counties in Pennsylvania are included in the thunderstorm watch:
- Adams
- Bedford
- Blair
- Centre
- Clinton
- Columbia
- Cumberland
- Dauphin
- Franklin
- Fulton
- Huntingdon
- Juniata
- Lancaster
- Lebanon
- Lycoming
- Mifflin
- Montour
- Northumberland
- Perry
- Schuylkill
- Snyder
- Sullivan
- Tioga
- Union
- York
