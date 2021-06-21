NWS Issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Pennsylvania

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued in Pennsylvania by the National Weather Service.

The watch goes into effect from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday.

Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected.

Severe thunderstorm watch map of Pennsylvania. National Weather Service

Power outages are possible due to downed trees.

The following counties in Pennsylvania are included in the thunderstorm watch:

Adams

Bedford

Blair

Centre

Clinton

Columbia

Cumberland

Dauphin

Franklin

Fulton

Huntingdon

Juniata

Lancaster

Lebanon

Lycoming

Mifflin

Montour

Northumberland

Perry

Schuylkill

Snyder

Sullivan

Tioga

Union

York

