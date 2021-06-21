Contact Us
NWS Issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Pennsylvania

Jillian Pikora
A severe thunderstorm watch map of Pennsylvania.
A severe thunderstorm watch map of Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: National Weather Service at State College

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued in Pennsylvania by the National Weather Service.

The watch goes into effect from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday.

Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected.

Severe thunderstorm watch map of Pennsylvania.

National Weather Service

Power outages are possible due to downed trees.

The following counties in Pennsylvania are included in the thunderstorm watch:

  • Adams
  • Bedford
  • Blair
  • Centre
  • Clinton
  • Columbia
  • Cumberland
  • Dauphin
  • Franklin
  • Fulton
  • Huntingdon
  • Juniata
  • Lancaster
  • Lebanon
  • Lycoming
  • Mifflin
  • Montour
  • Northumberland
  • Perry
  • Schuylkill
  • Snyder
  • Sullivan
  • Tioga
  • Union
  • York

