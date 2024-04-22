Cristian Brito-Bruno of Highspire was ejected from his dirt bike after striking a car at the intersection on Essex Street between Main and Monroe streets, the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office explained.

Brito-Bruno had been going east on Poplar Alley when he collided with the car heading north on Essex Street, according to Swatara Township police.

Along with the police and later the coroner, the Swatara Fire-Rescue and Life Team EMS also responded to the scene at 12:53 p.m. on April 21.

Brito-Bruno's cause of death was ruled "Multiple Traumatic Injuries Due to Motorcycle vs. Passenger Vehicle" and the manner was "Accidental," the coroner said.

The deadly crash remains under investigation by the Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to contact Swatara Police at 717-564-2550 or after hours through Dauphin County Communications at 717-558-6900. You can also email Officer Ryder at BRyder@SwataraPolice.org or submit a tip online by clicking here.

Cristian was a husband with an infant, according to a GoFundMe launched to help the family. Click here to donate.

