Here's our guide to where you can view the fireworks across South Central Pennsylvania:

Adams County

Carrol Valley Borough

Near Carroll Commons on 5685 Fairfield Road.

Thursday, July 4 begins at 6:30 p.m.; Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

A Gettysburg Fourth!

Gettysburg Area Recreational Park.

Thursday, July 4 begins at 5 p.m.; Fireworks at 9:20 p.m.

Cumberland County

Stars Burst Over Carlisle

Carlisle Fairgrounds.

Wednesday, July 3 begins at 7 p.m.; Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Newville Lions Club Community Fair

433 Shippensburg Road, Newville.

Friday, July 5 begins at 5:30 p.m.; Fireworks at 10 p.m.

The fair runs through Monday, July 8.

Fun Food Fest and Fireworks

Hampden Township Park in Mechanicsburg- 5002 Hampden Park Drive.

Saturday, June 29 begins at 4 p.m.; Fireworks at sunset.

Shippensburg Fireworks Display

Shippensburg Memorial Park.

Thursday, July 4 begins at 5 p.m.; Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Dauphin County

Food Truck Festival & Fireworks

Riverfront Park, Harrisburg.

Thursday, July 4 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Halifax Fireworks Celebration 2024

Halifax Elementary School.

Saturday, June 29 begins at 5 p.m.; Fireworks at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Hershey Park Celebrations

Hershey Park.

Click the above link for the multiple event dates.

Fireworks and Food Trucks

Koons Park, Linglestown.

Wednesday, July 3 begins at 5:30 p.m.; Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

2024 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

River Front Park in Millersburg.

Friday, July 5 from 5-10 p.m.

Franklin County

Waynesboro Summer Jubilee

Across from Waynesboro Hospital.

Thursday, July 4 the 5K run begins at 8 a.m.; Fireworks at sunset.

Fannettsburg Fest

Metal Township Fire and Ambulance Co., Fannettsburg.

Thursday, July 4 begins at 4 p.m.; Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Fourth of July Activities

Memorial Park, Chambersburg.

Thursday, July 4 from 4-10 p.m.; Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Juniata/Mifflin County

2024 Independence Day Fireworks Display

Mifflin County Industrial Development Plaza, Lewistown.

Saturday, June 29; Fireworks at 9;30 p.m.

Lancaster County

4th of July Fireworks

Froelich Park, Mountville.

Saturday, June 29, 9:30 p.m.

Rain date: Saturday, July 6

Lititz 4th of July Celebration

Lititz Springs Park.

Thursday, July 4 begins at 7 a.m.; Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Movie in the Park & Fireworks

East Petersburg Community Park.

Friday, June 28 from 5:30-10:30 p.m.

Movie: “Wonka” at 8:30 p.m.

Fireworks at 10:15 p.m.

Star Barn Village Celebration and Fireworks Extravaganza

1160 North Market Street, Elizabethtown.

Festival Thursday, July 4, 3 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.; Fireworks 9 p.m.

New Holland July 4th Celebration

New Holland Community Park.

Friday, July 5 begins at 7 p.m.

Long’s Park Summer Music Series

1441 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster.

Sunday, June 30 begins at 8 p.m.; Fireworks after concert.

Marietta Fireworks 2024

Community Bible Church and War Memorial Park.

Thursday, July 4 begins at 9:15 p.m.; Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

Celebrate America! – Patriotic Concert & Fireworks

The Barn at Paradise Station.

Wednesday, July 3; Fireworks start at sunset.

2024 SECAFest & Fireworks

299 Park Ave, Quarryville.

Saturday, July 13; Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Lebanon County

Lebanon July 4 Fireworks

Coleman Memorial Park, Lebanon.

Thursday, July 4 begins at 8 p.m.; Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Perry County

New Bloomfield Fireman’s Carnival

Carnival runs from Tuesday, July 2 to Saturday, July 6

Fireworks start on Thursday, July 4 at 10:30 p.m.

York County

Shrewsbury Firemens Carnival

Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company.

Carnival runs from June 24 to June 29; Fireworks start Friday, June 28 at 10 p.m.

Red, White, and BOOM! Independence Day Celebration

Lehr Park, 30 E. Canal Road.

Wednesday, July 3 from 6-9 p.m.; Fireworks start at sunset.

4th of July BLAST in Jacobus

Jacobus Community Park, Loganville.

Thursday, July 4 at 8 a.m.; Fireworks start at sunset.

Jefferson Borough Carnival

57 Hanover St., Codorus.

July 15-20; Fireworks start on Wednesday, July 17 at 10 p.m.

New Freedom Lions Club Carnival

Marge Goodfellow Park.

July 2-6; Fireworks on Friday, July 5 at 10:30 p.m.

Red Lion Fireworks

Fairmount Park.

Wednesday, July 3; Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

HARPFEST

HARP Complex, 16 College Ave.

Saturday, June 29 begins at 4 p.m.; Fireworks start at sunset.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series

Springettsbury Township Park Amphitheater.

Sunday, June 30 begins at 7 p.m.; Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

Fireworks on the Hill

6146 York Rd, Spring Grove.

Thursday, July 4 begins at 6 p.m.; Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Wrightsville and Columbia 4th of July Celebration

Riverfront Park, Wrightsville.

Thursday, July 4 begins at 3 p.m.; Fireworks at sunset.

The Freedom Fireworks

York Township Park, 25 Oak St.

Friday, June 28 begins at 6 p.m.; Fireworks at sunset.

July4York 2024

WellSpan Park.

Thursday, July 4 at 8:30 p.m.; Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Did we miss one? Email the fireworks event details to jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.