Kaitlin "Lil Bit" Nicole Whoolery, 17 of Uniontown, was last last scene on Nov. 23, 2023, the Pennsylvania CrimeStoppers said in a release on April 3 as the search for her continued.

Uniontown City Police described Kaitlin as a 17-year-old, white female, who was 5'3" tall, weighing 115 lbs, she had a nose piercing, a cross-chain, and a bead necklace that says "Blake", according to the release.

On April 16, "skeletal remains" were found in North Union Township and the following day they were given the the Fayette County Coroner's office for forensic pathologist, Dr. Jennifer Hammers to identify, Coroner Bob Baker explained in a separate release.

On Friday, April 19 on autopsy was conducted and the idenification process began, Baker explained.

The remains were "idenitifed as Kaitlin Whoolery, the person missing from the Uniontown area since November of 2023," Baker stated in the release.

Her next of kin has been notified, but her cause and manner of death were not released.

The coroner issued "a special thank you" the Forensic Anthropologist team from Mercyhurst University "for doing an excellent job preserving the integrity of the decedent" and "Chief Deputy Coroner John Kondrla for countless hours and hard work spent on this case."

