Elementary Student Shown 'Inappropriate Video' By PA Staff

A local dad working as a "temporary school employee" has been charged for allegedly showing an elementary school student a sexual video, Susquehanna Township police announced on Friday, April 26. 

Thomas J. Holtzman Jr. Elementary School.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Susquehanna Township School District
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Patrice Winnis Thompson, 40 of Harrisburg, "may have shown an inappropriate video to at least 1 student at the Thomas J Holtzman Elementary School," on April 18, as stated by police in the release. 

Following an investigation by multiple agencies, Thompson was arrested in the following charges: Felony Dissemination of Explicit Sexual Materials to Minors (two counts), and Misdemeanor Corruption of Minors (two counts), court records show. 

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Marian Urrutia at 2:16 p.m. on April 19, according to his court docket. 

His preliminary hearing is scheduled to be held before Judge Urrutia at 2:30 p.m. on May 30, as detailed in his docket. 

Thompson has a criminal record, pleading guilty to public drunkenness or similar misconduct in 2022 and no further penalty was his sentence, according to a previous docket. 

