The unidentified infant was first discovered to be unresponsive in a Hall Manor apartment around 7 p.m. on May 2, according to officials.

Life-saving measures were used before the baby was taken to UPMC Harrisburg, where they later passed, officials explained.

The cause and manner of death are pending the result of an autopsy which has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 7.

No charges have been filed in connection with this baby's death as of 6 p.m. on Friday.

Check back here for updates on this tragic situation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.