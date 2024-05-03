Fog/Mist 52°

Unresponsive Baby Found In Manor Hall Dies

The baby who was found "unresponsive" in a Harrisburg apartment has died, officials told Daily Voice Friday.

Manor Hall apartments where a baby was found unresponsive, authorities say.

 Photo Credit: Harrisburg City Bureau of Police (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
The unidentified infant was first discovered to be unresponsive in a Hall Manor apartment around 7 p.m. on May 2, according to officials. 

Life-saving measures were used before the baby was taken to UPMC Harrisburg, where they later passed, officials explained. 

The cause and manner of death are pending the result of an autopsy which has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 7.

No charges have been filed in connection with this baby's death as of 6 p.m. on Friday. 

Check back here for updates on this tragic situation. 

