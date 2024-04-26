The now former school staff member, 27-year-old Emily Rajis's charges came following a "report in reference to inappropriate contact between a faculty member at Central Dauphin East High School and a student at the school.," on March 29, 2024 the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police stated in the release.

During the investigation, the police confirmed all three victims are students at CDEHS and they all "identified" Emily Rajis as the person who assaulted them.

"Rajis was placed on administrative leave when the allegations first arose and has now resigned her position with the Central Dauphin School District," the police said.

On April 26, Rajis was arrested on the following charges as detailed in her court docket:

Felony School - Intercourse/Sexual Contact with Student (three counts).

Felony Unlawful Contact With Minor - Sexual Offenses (two counts).

Felony Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above.

Misdemeanor Corruption of Minors.

Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation is asked to contact Det. Corcoran at 717-657-5656 xt. 1140, jcorcoran@lowerpaxton-pa.gov, or by clicking here to submit a tip online.

As the release was posted after 5 p.m. on Friday, school officials were unavailable for comment on the situation and additional court documents with details about the case were also unavailable, so check back here for possible updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.