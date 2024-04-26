The remains found in an abandoned building in the 100 block of Fifith Avenue in Aliquippa on April 18 have been identified Rikiah Mahrquis Griffie, officials confirmed to Daily Voice.

Ronda Duke dropped her sister Rikiah off at her boyfriend's house on Oct. 7, 2022, she was last heard from Oct. 11, and was officially reported missing on Oct. 21, according to numerous missing persons reports.

An anonymous tip led the Pennsylvania State Police to the remains, according to KDKA. The police also told the press that dental records helped officials identify the remains.

The investigation into her death remains active and her cause and manner have yet to be released at the time of publishing, according to the Beaver County Coroner's Office.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help cover the funeral expenses.

On the fund page, Ronda describes Rikiah as "She was the most kind hearted, loving person!"

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

