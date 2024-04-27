Fog/Mist 52°

SHARE

Body Pulled From Susquehanna River In Central PA, Police Say

A body pulled from the Susquehanna River has prompted a death investigation, The Swatara Township Police announced on Saturday morning.

The are of the Susquehanna River where a body was found, the Swatara Township police say.

The are of the Susquehanna River where a body was found, the Swatara Township police say.

 Photo Credit: Swatara Township PD (overlay); Google Maps (Satellite)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The body was found in the Susquehanna river near New Cumberland Borough around 7:25 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2024, as detailed by the police in the release.

The investigation is being lead by the Swatara Township Police with the assistance of the New Cumberland River Rescue, the Dauphin County Coroners Office, and the New Cumberland Borough Police Department in this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550 or the Dauphin, County, 911 center 717-558-6900. 

to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE