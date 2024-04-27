Body Pulled From Susquehanna River In Central PA, Police Say

The body was found in the Susquehanna river near New Cumberland Borough around 7:25 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2024, as detailed by the police in the release.

The investigation is being lead by the Swatara Township Police with the assistance of the New Cumberland River Rescue, the Dauphin County Coroners Office, and the New Cumberland Borough Police Department in this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550 or the Dauphin, County, 911 center 717-558-6900.

