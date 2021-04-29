Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Police Locate Good Samaritan From RT. 11/15 Crash

Jillian Pikora
The good samaritan who assisted victim at the scene of the Route 11/15 crash in Enola on Tuesday.
The good samaritan who assisted victim at the scene of the Route 11/15 crash in Enola on Tuesday. Photo Credit: East Pennsboro Township PD

Police have located the woman who assisted victims at the scene of the multi-vehicle crash on Route 11/15 in Enola on Tuesday say East Pennsboro Township police.

The police wanted to speak with this good samaritan who was helping patients at the scene.

The crash led to the death of Lee Potteiger, 58 of Lewisberry. Krystin Nycole Marchese, 33 of Lemoyne has been charged with murder and is being held without bail in the Cumberland County Prison.

The police thank the public for their help finding her, as she may have crucial information which could help the police with the crash investigation.

Serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

