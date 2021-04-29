Police Locate Good Samaritan From RT. 11/15 Crash

Police have located the woman who assisted victims at the scene of the multi-vehicle crash on Route 11/15 in Enola on Tuesday say East Pennsboro Township police.

The police wanted to speak with this good samaritan who was helping patients at the scene.

The crash led to the death of Lee Potteiger, 58 of Lewisberry. Krystin Nycole Marchese, 33 of Lemoyne has been charged with murder and is being held without bail in the Cumberland County Prison.

The police thank the public for their help finding her, as she may have crucial information which could help the police with the crash investigation.

