Cumberland County Crash Kills Fisherman

Jillian Pikora
Lee Potteiger
Lee Potteiger Photo Credit: Lee Potteiger Facebook

A Lewisberry man died in a crash on Routes 11/15 in Enola on Tuesday, according to police.

Lee Potteiger, 58, who was a Major League Fishing competitor and avid fisherman, perished in the crash.

Potteiger was traveling north on Routes 11/15 while towing a boat when he was struck head-on by a Ford pick-up truck traveling south around noon.

“Prior to striking the Pottieger vehicle, the Ford pickup sideswiped a vehicle that was in the center turn lane waiting to turn left onto Susquehanna Avenue,” the coroner’s office said in a release.

Potteiger was pronounced dead at Holy Spirit Hospital. The driver who was sideswiped and the driver of the Ford pick-up were also taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

East Pennsboro Township Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

