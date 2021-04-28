DUI Driver Who Caused Deadly Enola Crash Has History Of Traffic, Drug Offenses, Records Show

A Cumberland County woman has been charged with murder in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday on Route 11/15 in Enola, police said.

Krystin Nycole Marchese, 33 of Lemoyne, was under the influence of a controlled substance when she caused the four-car crash around noon near N. Enola Road and Susquehanna Avenue around 12:06 p.m., East Pennsboro police said.

Lee Potteiger, of Lewisberry, was rushed to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance footage shows Marchese caused the crash and an investigation found she was under the influence of controlled substances, authorities said.

She was arrested and taken to the Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment on charges of murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI and other related offenses.

Marchese's bail was denied and is she is currently being held in Cumberland County Prison. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., before MDJ Sanderson.

Her hearing was scheduled for Marchese has a history of traffic and drug related charges starting in 2014, according to court documents. She also has an open theft charge with a hearing schedule on May 15.

Further details of the crash were not released.

