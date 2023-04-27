Overcast 54°

SHARE

Suspect Nabbed In Months-Long Burglary Spree Targeting North Jersey Businesses: Prosecutor

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a spree of burglaries targeting businesses across North Jersey lasting several months, authorities said.

Washington Township Police Department
Washington Township Police Department Photo Credit: Washington Township Police via Facebook
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

John Berardi, of School Street in Washington, was charged with six counts of burglary, seven counts of criminal mischief, and two counts of theft of moveable property, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said on Thursday, April 27.

Berardi, 59, is accused of breaking into businesses in Washington Township and Borough (Warren County), Mount Olive, and Glen Gardner by throwing a rock through either a glass door or a plate glass window.

The burglaries allegedly occurred between Sunday, Jan. 1, and Saturday, April 22.

Berardi was arrested on Saturday, April 22 and was being held in the Warren County Jail.

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE