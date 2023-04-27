Suspect Nabbed In Months-Long Burglary Spree Targeting North Jersey Businesses: Prosecutor

John Berardi, of School Street in Washington, was charged with six counts of burglary, seven counts of criminal mischief, and two counts of theft of moveable property, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said on Thursday, April 27.

Berardi, 59, is accused of breaking into businesses in Washington Township and Borough (Warren County), Mount Olive, and Glen Gardner by throwing a rock through either a glass door or a plate glass window.

The burglaries allegedly occurred between Sunday, Jan. 1, and Saturday, April 22.

Berardi was arrested on Saturday, April 22 and was being held in the Warren County Jail.

