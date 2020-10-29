Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

State Police: Tractor-Trailer Crash Shuts Down Route 78 in Hunterdon County

Valerie Musson
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a Lexus shut down Route 78 eastbound in Hunterdon County Thursday afternoon, State Police said.

The crash was reported near milepost 13.1 in Union Township just before 12:40 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

Traffic was temporally diverted off Exit 11 following the crash, Goez said.

No injuries were reported in the crash, and all lanes were reopened around 1:30 p.m., Goez said.

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

