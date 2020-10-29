State Police: Tractor-Trailer Crash Shuts Down Route 78 in Hunterdon County

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a Lexus shut down Route 78 eastbound in Hunterdon County Thursday afternoon, State Police said.

The crash was reported near milepost 13.1 in Union Township just before 12:40 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

Traffic was temporally diverted off Exit 11 following the crash, Goez said.

No injuries were reported in the crash, and all lanes were reopened around 1:30 p.m., Goez said.

