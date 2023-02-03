Flemington Councilman Accused Of Selling Meth, Cocaine: Authorities

An elected Flemington Borough Councilman was arrested for selling meth and cocaine, authorities said.

Malik D. Johnston, aka Pippin J. Folk, 46, was charged with second-degree counts of distribution of cocaine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said in a release on Friday, Feb. 3.

Johnston is accused of selling meth and cocaine to an undercover officer in Raritan Township on “various occasions” between December 2022 and February 2023, Robeson said.

He was also found with the substances intending to sell them in Flemington, Robeson added.

Johnston was elected as a councilman in 2020, TapInto reported. His Councilman Facebook page showed activity as of late April:

Johnston was being held at the Warren County Correctional Center pending an initial court appearance.

“The joint investigation demonstrates the expertise and professionalism of Hunterdon County’s law enforcement community,” said Robeson. “Illegal drug manufacture and distribution continue to pose a significant threat to public health and safety, which will be detected and prosecuted according to law.”

