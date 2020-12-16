Central Jersey EMT Accused Of Secretly Recording People In Bathrooms For Years

A 31-year-old Hunterdon County EMT was accused Wednesday of secretly recording multiple people in rescue squad bathrooms without their knowledge or consent for years.

Douglas Gimson, 31, of Hampton, was arrested Dec. 3 on invasion of privacy charges, Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said alongside two local law enforcement agencies.

Grismon, a member of both the Flemington-Raritan and Lambertville-New Hope rescue squads, recorded the individuals in the bathrooms of the squads' facilities, a spokesperson for the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office said.

The incidents happened in Lambertville from November 2016 through May 2017, and in Flemington from November 2019 until March 2020, Williams said.

The case is pending before the Superior Court Judge Angela F. Borkowski.

Gimson was charged in Lambertville City and Flemington Borough on Dec. 3, following a joint investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit, the Flemington police, and Lambertville police.

Anyone with information encouraged to call the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit at (908) 788-1129.

