Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Bucks
  • Northampton
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Central Jersey EMT Accused Of Secretly Recording People In Bathrooms For Years

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Labertville-New Hope Rescue Squad Hall
Labertville-New Hope Rescue Squad Hall Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 31-year-old Hunterdon County EMT was accused Wednesday of secretly recording multiple people in rescue squad bathrooms without their knowledge or consent for years.

Douglas Gimson, 31, of Hampton, was arrested Dec. 3 on invasion of privacy charges, Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said alongside two local law enforcement agencies.

Grismon, a member of both the Flemington-Raritan and Lambertville-New Hope rescue squads, recorded the individuals in the bathrooms of the squads' facilities, a spokesperson for the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office said.

The incidents happened in Lambertville from November 2016 through May 2017, and in Flemington from November 2019 until March 2020, Williams said.

Gimson's Facebook profile shows he is a father to a baby girl, and contains a quote in his bio that says, "Good friends don't let you do stupid things... alone."

The case is pending before the Superior Court Judge Angela F. Borkowski.

Gimson was charged in Lambertville City and Flemington Borough on Dec. 3, following a joint investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit, the Flemington police, and Lambertville police.

Anyone with information encouraged to call the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit at (908) 788-1129.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.