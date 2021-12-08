Warren County Tech School Senior Killed In ATV Crash Was Aspiring Mechanic

Funeral services have been set for Jose Carlos Perez Garcia, the beloved Warren County Technical School senior killed in Saturday’s ATV crash.

Garcia, 18, was riding a Suzuki ATV off-road when it overturned near Gibbs Road in Allamuchy Township just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday, DailyVoice.com reported.

Born in Mexico, Garcia was Hackettstown resident and an aspiring diesel mechanic studying at Warren County Technical School, his obituary says.

Garcia loved basketball, reading and fixing this and was remembered as a “joyful kid who was always ready to help others.”

Meanwhile, more than $14,000 had been raised as of Wednesday morning on a GoFundMe for Garcia’s funeral expenses, putting the family ahead of the campaign’s $10,000 goal in just two days.

Garcia is survived by his loving parents, Abundio Perez Perez and Rocio Garcia; his brother, Angel Perez Garcia; sister, Isabella Perez Garcia, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Several family members and classmates expressed their grief at Garcia’s passing on social media:

Garcia’s funeral service will be held at Cochran Funeral Home on High Street in Hackettstown on Dec. 12 at 4 p.m.

"Our hearts are broken...he was a great kid," reads a tribute on Garcia's memorial.

"We pray for all at this time of pain. Spread your wings high Jose."

Click here for the full obituary of Jose Carlos Perez Garcia.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.