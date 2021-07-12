‘Tragic:’ Support Surges For Family Of Teen Killed In Warren County ATV Crash

Support is skyrocketing for the family of a Warren County teen killed in an ATV crash over the weekend.

Jose Carlos Perez Garcia, 18, was riding a Suzuki ATV off-road when it overturned near Gibbs Road in Allamuchy Township just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday, DailyVoice.com reported.

Garcia was taken to Morristown Hospital and pronounced dead the following day.

More than $10,800 had been raised as of Tuesday morning on a GoFundMe for Garcia’s funeral expenses, putting the family ahead of the campaign’s $10,000 goal in just one day.

Garcia was remembered as a dedicated student and had dreams of becoming a professional mechanic, the fundraiser says, adding that his parents and siblings were left with devastated hearts following the tragic accident.

“We ask you to join us in prayer for his eternal rest,” reads the campaign, launched by Sandra Perez.

“We thank you with all our hearts for the financial support for funeral expenses.”

