Hunterdon County Environmental Biologist, Talented Drummer Thomas Peck Dies, 44

Thomas Rudolph Peck died Tuesday, July 11 at Hunterdon Medical Center aged 44.

Born in Somerville, Thomas lived in Clinton Township his entire life, his obituary says.

After graduating from both North Hunterdon Regional High School in Annandale and Blair Academy in Blairstown, Thomas earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Studies from Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland.

He was incredibly passionate about his work as an environmental field biologist, which showed in his many outdoor hobbies like fishing and gardening.

Thomas also fed his creative soul and shared his gift of music with others as a skilled drummer for a local band, ‘Slim Pickins,’ his memorial says.

He leaves an endless legacy of love, humor, and a distinct yet gentle sense of kindness — one which will live on through all those who knew him.

Thomas is survived by his beloved parents, Spencer and Elizabeth Renart Peck; five siblings; Christopher Peck, Matthew Peck and his wife Tracey, Mark Peck, Jonathan Peck and his wife Pamela, and Margaret ‘Missy’ Peck; ten adoring nieces and nephews, Hunter and his wife Meghan, Aidan, Gillianne, Grace, Spencer, William, Jonathan, Robert, Genevieve and Linnea, and many more.

Thomas’ funeral was held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in High Bridge on Friday, July 14.

Tributes hit social media following Thomas’ tragic passing as well:

“I just wanted to send a shout-out to the recently departed Tom Peck,” penned Glenn Vernon in a touching Facebook tribute. “Dude was a good drummer but a much better friend. I already miss him….(also, the fish are being taken care of wherever he is).”

“God rest one of my best friends,” reads a tribute on Thomas’ obituary.

“No other being had such a kind spirit and observation of life that could make me smile and laugh like Tommy could. Love you brother.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Thomas Rudolph Peck.

