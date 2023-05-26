Driver Hurt As SUV Hits Barrier And Flips In Hunterdon County: State Police

The crash occurred on State Highway 29 northbound in Stockton shortly before 6:15 p.m., NJSP Lt. Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

A Dodge Journey struck a concrete traffic barrier and overturned near County Road 523.

The driver was taken to Hunterdon Medical Center for treatment of a leg injury, Peele said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remained under investigation.

Other assisting agencies include the Stockton Fire Company, the Lambertville-New Hope Ambulance and Rescue Squad, the Sergeantsville Volunteer Fire Company, and Delaware Township Police.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene:

