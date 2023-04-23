Wild Police Pursuit Leaves Driver Dead In Fairfax County

Ashton Robinson, of Culpeper, fled the scene of a DWI checkpoint in New Baltimore, in a 2011 Dodge Journey around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, April 22, the Fairfax County Police Department said.

Robinson was pursued by deputies from the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office. As he entered Fairfax County heading east on Lee Highway and Bull Post Office Road in Chantilly when he tried to pass a 2020 Toyota Camry, officials said.

Robinson struck the Camry, left the roadway, then struck a guardrail. Robinson was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Camry were not injured. Preliminarily, speed and alcohol appear to be a factor. No Fairfax County officers were involved in the pursuit.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have information about this crash. Those with information are asked to please call our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE. Download the ‘P3 Tips’ App and follow the steps to “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards. Please leave contact information if you wish for a detective to follow up with you.

