Mohab Helmy, 50, of Burke, was heading west on Old Keene Mill Road in Burke on a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle when he struck a 2005 Toyota sedan making a left turn onto Old Keene Mill Road from a shopping center just after 10 p.m., county police said.

Helmy was traveling westbound on Old Keene Mill Rd in the left through-lane. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Toyota remained on scene and was uninjured. CRU detectives continue to investigate the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.