Zoha Sultan, of Lorton, became the center of an investigation on Thursday, April 11, when co-workers told police she'd been having a relationship with a teen attending the Lorton Community Center, Fairfax County police said.

Sultan was charged with four counts of Indecent Liberties with a Minor by a Person in a Custodial Position.

Sultan was arrested on April 20 and held on no bond. She has been employed at the Lorton Community Center since January 2023.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.