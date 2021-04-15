Unbelted York County Man Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash On I-83 In Manchester Township

A York County man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 83 in York County on Wednesday, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Brian Miller, 54 of Conewago Township, was traveling on I-83 South near mile marker 23 when he swerved off the highway to the right, got back on crossing both lanes of traffic and hit a jersey barrier, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

He then crossed back over both lanes of traffic and struck an embankment before coming to a stop, the crash occurred around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Miller was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, police said.

He was transported to Wellspan York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:44 p.m, according to the coroner’s report.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma and the manner of death was accidental.

There will no autopsy.

The crash remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

