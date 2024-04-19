Jamari Robb of Dover passed away on Monday, April 15, 2024, he would have turned 18 on April 28, according to social media.

One of his community members posted the following in part:

"All of our hearts are broken. We lost a great person, friend, brother, and son this week [...] Jamari Robb will live on forever here at Dover and where we travel he will remain in our hearts."

Jamari was a member of the school's track team, according to PennTrackXC MileSplitPA. His last meeting was the Arctic Blast Invitational 2024 held at Northern York HS in Dillsburg on April 13.

A classmate shared the following on Facebook:

"A classmate of mine took his life on Monday and it has taken a huge toll on us and the track team. Words can’t describe the pain we are in and we are doing anything we can to make it easier and support the ones around us."

A GoFundMe launched to help his family has raised over $12,200 of a $30,000 goal in its first 24 hours.

If you or someone love is having thoughts of suicide there is help, call or text 988 or click here to chat with a professional.

