Daily Voice originally reported that Deborah "Deb" Davis of York Haven was killed after crossing over the double-yellow line and striking another vehicle head-on at 1918 Carlisle Road at 10:56 a.m. on March 27, West Manchester Township police detailed in a release.

The York City couple found trapped in the vehicle she struck in the other vehicle were freed and taken to WellSpan York hospital, which is where 72-year-old Nancy Hoover died from "Multiple Blunt Force Trauma due to a two-vehicle crash" at 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 25— 29 days after the wreck, York County Coroner Pam Gay stated in a release.

Her next of kin have been notified and there will be no autopsy, Gay noted.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to call the crash investigator, Officer David Coates at 717-792-9514, ext 301.

This was the same head-on fatal crash in West Manchester Township on March 27 that killed the driver of the striking vehicle. Click here to read about Deb Davis.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.