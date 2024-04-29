Fog/Mist 53°

Nancy Hoover Killed In West Manchester Township Crash

A second woman has died in connection with a head-on crash in West Manchester Township, authorities announced on Saturday, April 27. 

1918 Carlisle Road&nbsp;in West Manchester Township, York where a double-fatal head-on fatal crash happened.&nbsp;

Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice originally reported that Deborah "Deb" Davis of York Haven was killed after crossing over the double-yellow line and striking another vehicle head-on at 1918 Carlisle Road at 10:56 a.m. on March 27, West Manchester Township police detailed in a release. 

The York City couple found trapped in the vehicle she struck in the other vehicle were freed and taken to WellSpan York hospital, which is where 72-year-old Nancy Hoover died from "Multiple Blunt Force Trauma due to a two-vehicle crash" at 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 25— 29 days after the wreck, York County Coroner Pam Gay stated in a release. 

Her next of kin have been notified and there will be no autopsy, Gay noted. 

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to call the crash investigator, Officer David Coates at 717-792-9514, ext 301. 

This was the same head-on fatal crash in West Manchester Township on March 27 that killed the driver of the striking vehicle. Click here to read about Deb Davis. 

