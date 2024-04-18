Fog/Mist 53°

Jesse McKenzie, Robert Hampe, Philson Hinebaugh Die On I- 83

All three men who were struck dead while working in a construction zone on Interstate 83 have been identified by the York County Coroner's office on Thursday evening. 

The men have been identified as follows, Coroner Pam Gay stated in a release on April 18:

  • Jesse McKenzie, 24 of the 100 block of Village Way, Somerset, who died of "Multiple Blunt Force Trauma."
  • Robert Hampe, 42 of the 100 block Hickory Street, Meyersdale, who died of "Multiple Blunt Force Trauma."
  • Philson Hinebaugh III, 24 of the 100 block Forest Edge Drive, Johnstown, who died of "Blunt Force Injuries." 

All of their deaths have been ruled accidental and they were all pronounced dead at the crash scene at mile marker 35.5, on I-83 South in Fairview Township between 4:49 and 4:52 a.m. on April 17, 2024, as Gay detailed. 

The CriLonCorp that the men were working for when they were struck, has released a statement reading in part:

“devastated by the tragedy that claimed the lives of three of our dedicated employees [...] this tragedy re-emphasizes the need for the motoring public to be extra vigilant, avoid distracted driving and obey all posted signs at highway construction sites.”

This triple fatal crash happened during National Work Zone Awareness Week, and as the website states "work zones are temporary, actions behind the wheel can last forever."

A GoFundMe has been launched by Mckenzie's family, click here to read our full report on him.

Click here to read out original coverage on this triple fatal crash. 

