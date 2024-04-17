The crash into the active work zone on I-83 south at mile marker 35.5, Fairview Township, happened at 3:25 a m. on April 17, 2024 Trooper Grothey detailed in the release.

Reed Davenport has been identified as the driver of the truck but the names of the three workers who died at the scene have yet to be released as of 10 a.m.

Troop J Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, Troop J Forensic Services Unit, York County Coroner’s Office, and local fire and EMS companies responded responded to the scene.

I-83 South has been shut down between Exit 36: PA 262 - Fishing Creek and Exit 35: PA 177 - Lewisberry.

Davenport has no criminal record and has yet to be charged in connection with this triple fatal crash, according to court documents.

