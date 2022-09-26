Teen Football Player Killed In Allentown Shooting Was 'Full Of Life'

The William Allen High School football team is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Treshawn J. Tracy, 15, died on Sunday, Sept. 25 after being shot in the area of 6th Street and Tilghman Street in Allentown, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

The Allentown boy was pronounced dead at the scene around 3:15 p.m. and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner said.

Tracy was a sophomore at the high school and a junior varsity football player, a school district spokesperson confirmed to The Morning Call.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page was launched to help the Tracy family with the teen's funeral expenses.

He was remembered on the fundraiser as someone who was full of life and had a beautiful soul.

More than $100 had been raised on the GoFundMe launched by Nina Vaphides as of Monday, Sept. 26.

Further details surrounding the shooting were not immediately provided by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allentown detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police desk at 610-437-7753 (ext 1).

