Coroner IDs Victim In Weekend Allentown Shooting As 15-Year-Old Boy

The victim shot and killed over the weekend in Allentown has been identified as a teenage boy.
Responding officers found Treshawn J. Tracy, 15, in the area of 6th Street and Tilghman Street around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office and Allentown Police Department.
The Allentown resident was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Further details surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.
Anyone with information is asked to call Allentown detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police desk at 610-437-7753 (ext 1).
Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.