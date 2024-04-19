The 15-year-old was riding his Kawasaki dirtbike on Sept. 24, 1992, when he struck an electrical cable strung between two trees, troopers say.

According to a contemporaneous report from the Allentown Morning Call, the wire slashed his windpipe and he fell, fracturing his skull. A backseat passenger was also thrown from the bike but not seriously injured.

It happened on a trail along railroad tracks parallel to the Lehigh River in North Whitehall, state police say.

Then-District Attorney Robert Steinberg called the incident "an intentionally malicious and wicked act," and his death was ruled a homicide by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, per the newspaper report.

Still, no suspect or apparent motive has since emerged.

At the time of his death, Keller was a sophomore at Northampton High School, a football player, and a Morning Call paper carrier, according to the outlet.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Troop M at 610-861-2026 or PSP Tips at 1-800-472-8477.

Click here to read the Morning Call's 1992 coverage.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.