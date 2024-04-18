Woman Rescued From Deadly Monroe County House Fire: State Police

A home on North Easton Belmont Pike was "fully engulfed in flames" when troopers arrived around 2:15 a.m., state police said in a release.

First responders rescued one woman from the blaze and a man was found dead inside, according to officials.

The woman was taken to the Lehigh Valley Regional Burn Center, and some responding troopers were treated for minor injuries at the St. Luke’s Monroe Campus, authorities said.

State police are investigating.

