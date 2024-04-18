Fog/Mist 48°

Woman Rescued From Deadly Monroe County House Fire: State Police

Authorities are investigating the cause of a deadly house fire in Hamilton Township early Thursday, April 18. 

 Photo Credit: Instagram/Pennsylvania State Police
Mac Bullock
A home on North Easton Belmont Pike was "fully engulfed in flames" when troopers arrived around 2:15 a.m., state police said in a release. 

First responders rescued one woman from the blaze and a man was found dead inside, according to officials. 

The woman was taken to the Lehigh Valley Regional Burn Center, and some responding troopers were treated for minor injuries at the St. Luke’s Monroe Campus, authorities said. 

State police are investigating. 

