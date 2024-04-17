Jorge Suarez-Santiago, 32, and Jayleen Rivas-Rodriguez, 35, are both wanted on arrest warrants, prosecutors said in a release on Wednesday, April 17.

According to investigators, their son Johansy Suarez-Rivas died at St. Luke’s Hospital-Sacred Heart on April 5, 2021. Authorities said he had 16.5 nanograms per millimeter of fentanyl in his blood at the time.

Suuarez-Rivas' cause of death was ruled fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was accidental, the release says.

Prosecutors said Rivas-Rodriguez left the child in Suarez-Santiago's care before leaving the house for several hours that morning, "despite knowing that Suarez-Santiago was visibly intoxicated."

"Rivas-Rodriguez provided Suarez-Santiago heroin prior to leaving Johansy in his care that day," the release says.

When she returned home later, Rivas-Rodriguez found the toddler unresponsive, authorities said. Investigators later determined he had ingested a lethal dose of fentanyl.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.