No, it's not Taylor Swift, it's 25-year-old Buffalo Bills safety and McKees Rocks native, Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin was both the most Google searched in the US and globally in 2023.

His name began to trend less than 24 hours into the year when he went into cardiac arrest during a live televised game on Jan. 2. He was out the rest of the season.

In August, he returned to the field and played against his hometown team, the Steelers.

The University of Pittsburgh alumnus raised nearly $10 million for his charity Chasing the M's Foundation following his collapse. The foundation "is dedicated to the development, health, and safety of youth through sports, engagement activities, training, and programming," as written on its website.

