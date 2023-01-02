PA's Damar Hamlin Of Buffalo Bills Collapses, Monday Night Football Game Postponed

Defensive back Damar Hamlin, a Pittsburgh College graduate and McKees Rocks native out of Pennsylvania, suffered a terrifying injury that postponed a Monday Night Football game between his Buffalo Bills and the hometown Cincinnati Bengals.

Roughly six minutes remained in the first quarter when Hamlin, 24, made an open-field tackle on Bengals wideout Tee Higgins, who'd caught the ball headed across the middle of the field.

Higgins's helmet appeared to hit Hamlin square in the upper chest area.

Hamlin got up -- and seconds later fell onto his back without moving again.

Replays were broadcast to millions watching what had begun as the most anticipated matchup of the NFL season.

Hamlin was in critical condition as of 10 p.m., the NFL said in a statement. No other updates would be provided the rest of the night, league officials said.

The nature of the tackle raised fears that Hamlin may have suffered commotio cordis, which is caused by a sudden blunt impact to the chest that causes cardiac arrest.

Hamlin received CPR and oxygen on the field for several minutes before being placed on a stretcher and rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in an ambulance that made an unusual on-field appearance.

The incident led to multiple players on both teams - who were sent back to the locker room following a discussion between coaches Sean McDermott and Zac Taylor, who spoke on the field before their respective teams opted to suspend the game - breaking down as trainers and paramedics tended to Hamlin.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs took an Uber to see his teammate and friend, an ESPN reporter at the University of Cincinnati Hospital said. Other visitors included Taylor, the Bengals coach, he said.

Hamlin worked his way up to a starting position this year in his third season with the Bills. He played his college ball at Pittsburgh before becoming a sixth-round pick to the Bills.

“We're getting further and further away from football and life and death,” ESPN commentator Joe Buck said on Monday Night Football following the injury. “We will continue to pray and hold our breath as we are in a holding pattern after what transpired on this field just now in Cincinnati.”

It is unclear whether the game will be resumed on Monday night as officials and both teams await more information on Hamlin's condition.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.