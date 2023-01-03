Millions Donated To Damar Hamlin's PA Children's Charity Hours After Cardiac Arrest Collapse

What started as a thoughtful gesture to raise money for toys in Damar Hamlin's Pennsylvania hometown has turned into a multi-million dollar windfall following the football player's sudden, scary collapse on the field on Monday.

The nation is rallying around Hamlin’s GoFundMe campaign that was originally designed to raise $2,500 “to use as a vehicle to bring lasting impact to his community (through) toy drives, back-to-school drives, kids camps, and more.”

Hamlin spent weeks raising cash for The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive, but after he went into cardiac arrest while playing for the Buffalo Bills against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, donations came flooding in to the tune of nearly $4.25 million as of Tuesday, Jan. 3.

There have now been more than 150,000 donations, with dozens offering $1,000 or more to the cause, all of which came between 11 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, and 1 p.m. on Jan. 3 following his collapse.

“This fundraiser was initially established to support a toy drive for Damar’s community, sponsored by the Chasing M’s Foundation,” organizers posted on Tuesday morning. "However, it has received renewed support in light of Damar’s current battle and we can’t thank all of you enough. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us.

“If you would like to show your support and contribute to Damar’s community initiatives and his current fight, this is the place to do so,” they continued. "This is the only current fund that is being used by the Hamlin Family.”

A Pittsburgh College graduate and McKees Rocks native out of Allegheny County, Hamlin, 24, was a sixth-round pick of the Bills in 2021 and worked his way up to the starting secondary this year before his injury.

According to the Bills, who released a statement following his collapse, Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after appearing to get struck straight in the chest by Bengals wideout Tee Higgins' helmet midway through the first quarter.

Hamlin initially got to his feet, but seconds later fell onto his back and stopped moving. He was treated on the field, both teams returned to the locker room and the much-anticipated game was ultimately postponed.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the Bills posted on Tuesday morning. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Anyone interested in donating to The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive can do so here.

"Thank you so much for supporting me on and off the field,” Hamlin said when he started the foundation. “I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with you to help make the holiday season a little brighter for the kids in our community.”

