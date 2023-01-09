He's Coming Home: Damar Hamlin Returns To Buffalo With $8.6M Donated To PA Children's Charity

As Pittsburgh College graduate and McKees Rocks native Damar Hamlin plans to head home back to Buffalo, he’ll be doing so after raising millions of dollars for his Pennsylvania-based Chasing M’s Foundation.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety suffered a terrifying injury during Monday Night Football on Jan. 2 when he collapsed after making an open-field tackle on Cincinnati Bengal Tee Higgins midway through the first quarter of the highly anticipated matchup between two playoff contenders.

The second-year defensive back remained hospitalized for several days at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the cardiac arrest incident, though he made an astounding, “remarkable” recovery and returned to Buffalo on Monday, Jan. 9, less than seven days after suffering the possibly life-threatening injury.

Once he is returned home to settle in and continue his recovery, Hamlin will be doing so knowing that the world donated millions to his Pennsylvania-based charity while watching his recovery unfold with their fingers collectively crossed.

As of Monday, Jan. 9, the day Hamlin was transported from Ohio back to New York, his GoFundMe campaign that started out as an opportunity to support a toy drive in his community, has raised more than $8.6 million dollars, most of which has been donated in the past week by hundreds of thousands of well-wishers.

The fundraiser had an initial goal of $2,500.

According to doctors, Hamlin was able to begin walking as of Monday morning, and he is now entering the next stage of his recovery. It remains unclear if or when he will be able to return to football, but experts have all exclaimed that his recovery borders a miracle.

“He landed safely and is as standard as anybody who has gone through what he’s gone through this last week and certainly after flying on a plane,” officials said. “He is going to be observed and monitored to ensure that there is no impact on the flight of his condition or on his lungs."

His enthusiasm for his team in Orchard Park has apparently remained undeterred, according to those same doctors, who said that Hamlin was all-in during the Bills' Sunday afternoon matchup, which was punctuated by an opening kickoff that was returned for a touchdown just seconds into an emotional game.

“Damar walked his first lap around the hospital on Friday and he’s on a normal to accelerated trajectory,” Dr. William Knight IV said. "We continue to be ecstatic about his recovery."

Dr. Timothy Pritts added: “Damar was able to watch the Bills game yesterday from the hospital. “When the Bills ran the opening kickoff back he was jumping up and down.

Moving forward, Hamlin will continue treatment at the Buffalo General Medical Center, where he will undergo continued testing to determine the exact cause of his injury and treat any complications that may arise.

It is unclear when he will be cleared to return to his Pennsylvania hometown to start handing out millions of dollars worth of toys.

“Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC,” he posted on social media. “Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!"

